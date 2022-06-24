Cody Glass may have only played in eight games for the Nashville Predators last season, but his new contract suggests he could have a bigger role on the team in 2022.
Glass signed his one-year qualifying offer from the Predators on Friday, keeping him around at least for one more season. The 23-year-old forward will make $874,125 at the NHL level and $70,000 at the AHL level on what essentially amounts to a prove-it deal.
Sent to the AHL after just two games, Glass led the Milwaukee Admirals with 62 points in 66 games — the franchise’s most since the 2011-12 season — and his 14 goals ranked fifth on the team. He ranked fifth in the AHL in assists (48) and 15th in points.
“We feel like he’s going to be an important guy for us, but right now what’s best for him is to be able to go play in Milwaukee, play top-line minutes, play first power play minutes, get some touches and be able to produce and play a big role, work on his faceoffs and get himself up and running a little better,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “… We think it’s what in the best interest of the player right now in order for him to be able to come back and help us.”
Glass saw action in two playoff games against Colorado, averaging nearly 10 minutes of ice time per game while centering a line with Eeli Tolvanen and Philip Tomasino. He could be a mainstay in Nashville’s bottom six next season.
Acquired last offseason from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Nolan Patrick, who was previously acquired from Philadelphia in the Ryan Ellis trade, Glass was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.
He played in 66 games over two seasons for Vegas, totaling 9 goals and 22 points — including 11 on the power play.
