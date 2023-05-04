One of the most well-respected members of the Predators on Wednesday announced his retirement from the NHL.
But that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t return to the Nashville organization in an off-ice role.
Defenseman Mark Borowiecki, 33, hung up his skates after a 12-year career that included nine years in Ottawa and three in Nashville. Known as one of the game’s most physical and hard-hitting players, Borowiecki played 458 career games, totaling 56 points (15 goals, 41 assists), 1,831 hits and 848 penalty minutes.
Borowiecki was limited to just four games this season after suffering a concussion Oct. 22. A collision along the boards with Philadelphia’s Morgan Frost left him sprawled, and he needed to be stretchered off the ice.
“I have something to share,” Borowiecki wrote on Instagram. “After a lot of time, thought, love, and support, I have decided that my career as a professional hockey player has come to an end. I am so appreciative of everyone who has helped me along the way. Especially the [Senators], where my career began, and the [Predators], where my career ended.
“There are far too many people who have influenced and guided me along my career to mention in a single post. So I’m not even going to attempt it. Just know that I appreciate each and every one of you. It’s my job now to pay that all forward to the next generation of players. I am very excited for a new chapter in the hockey world, and I’m looking forward to finding an opportunity to help grow the game and help other players develop.”
Borowiecki has made quite a name for himself away from the ice, especially over the last few years. He’s become an advocate for mental health, writing about his struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder. Borowiecki also penned an article in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
This season, even though Borowiecki never returned to playing games after the concussion, he helped several members of the Predators train as they recovered from injuries.
Those are some of the reasons Borowiecki’s next chapter might include a role with the Predators, judging from general manager David Poile’s praise for him after this season.
“[Borowiecki] has been great for us,” Poile said. “I [told] him when we met we missed [him] in our lineup, not only his physical presence but the person that he is and a real mentor to the younger guys.
“He’s really helped us this year, especially down the stretch with all these injuries. He did a really good job. So [Borowiecki] is certainly going to be a guy that we talk to regardless of his playing status after this offseason.”