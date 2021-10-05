The Nashville Predators announced on Monday that assistant coach Todd Richards suffered a heart attack over the weekend and has since been released from the hospital.
The soon-to-be 55-year-old was not present for the Predators’ 6-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.
“Todd has been released from the hospital, returned to his home in Nashville and is resting comfortably,” the team said in a statement. “He is expected to make a complete recovery. We will offer an update on his return to the team when we have more information.”
Richards joined John Hynes' staff in October of last season and is in charge of running the team's defense. Fellow assistants Dan Hinote and Dan Lambert will likely pick up the slack in his absence.
Prior to joining Nashville, Richards was the head coach of the Minnesota Wild from 2009-11 and Columbus Blue Jackets from 2011-16, compiling a 204-176-37 career record. He also served as an assistant coach with the Predators’ AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals from 2002-06, the San Jose Sharks in 2008-09, and the Lightning from 2016-20, winning a Stanley Cup in his final year with the team.
