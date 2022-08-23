Despite being just 17 years old, Nashville Predators prospect Joakim Kemell was one of the top players in Liiga last year.
Now, the 17th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft is heading back to Finland’s top professional hockey league for a second season after the Predators assigned him on loan to JYP for the 2022 season.
Kemell, who signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators in July, got off to a scorching start with JYP last year, ranking among the league leaders with 12 goals through his first 16 games before a knee injury sidelined him. He ended the year tied for the third-most goals (15) and eighth-most points (23) on JYP and led all rookies in goals en route to the league’s Rookie of the Year award.
He was just the second Predators’ player to win the award, joining goaltender Juuse Saros in 2013-14.
“The expectation was that a breakthrough season would be 10 goals or more, and he did that right at the start,” JYP manager Mikko Viitanen told The Hockey News in May. “Joakim has good character and likes to compete. It doesn’t matter how big the defenseman he faces in a one-on-one battle is, he always tries to win the situation. The Joakim we saw at the start of the season is the kid we thought he would be.”
Kemell’s banner year continued last week when he helped lead Team Finland to a silver medal at the 2022 World Junior Championship. He scored four goals and 12 points, leading Team Finland in scoring and finishing with the second-most points in the tournament. Kemell also scored the most points of any Predators’ draft pick in World Junior Championship history.
The 5-foot-11 forward scored 12 goals and 15 points in 12 games for the Finnish U18 team at the U18 World Championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and he added another goal and three points for the Finnish U20 team, all in the past calendar year.
