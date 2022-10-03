While the line combinations and defensive pairings aren’t known at this time, the Nashville Predators announced over the weekend the 27 players who made the trip to Prague.
Nashville has four more days to decide on a final 23-man active roster for its two-game Global Series showdown with the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 7 and 8, which kicks off the 2022 season for both clubs.
“There’s a group of players that bring different skill sets to the table, but they’ve all shown well,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “That’s where the hard part is. I think we really have two decisions — which is the group that’s going to Europe with us? … Then, the next is what you’re going to start the year with.”
The Predators play an exhibition game against Swiss Hockey League team SC Bern Monday at 1 p.m. CST as a final tune-up before their regular season opener against the Sharks on Friday.
Nashville’s roster is currently comprised of 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goalies. A full list of players is below:
Forwards: Matt Duchene, Filip Forsberg, Cody Glass, Mikael Granlund, Mark Jankowski, Tanner Jeannot, Ryan Johansen, Michael McCarron, Nino Niederreiter, Zach Sanford, Kiefer Sherwood, Colton Sisson, Cole Smith, Eeli Tolvanen, Philip Tomasino and Yakov Trenin
Defensemen: Mark Borowiecki, Alex Carrier, Mattias Ekholm, Dante Fabbro, Jordan Gross, Roman Josi, Jeremy Lauzon and Ryan McDonagh
Goaltenders: Connor Ingram, Kevin Lankinen and Juuse Saros
Notable final cuts over the weekend include Egor Afanasyev, Jimmy Huntington, Juuso Parssinen, Tommy Novak and Markus Nurmi, who were all assigned to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.
“We have another [preseason] game against Bern where we’ll probably try to play basically what we think the lineup will be, maybe not every single person, but for the most of it," Hynes said. "Then the next chunk of it will be what’s going to be the starting lineup against San Jose.”
Per Predators’ play-by-play broadcaster Willy Daunic, Nashville’s practice lineups on Sunday included Sherwood slotted on the second line with Niederreiter and Johansen, Smith on the fourth line with Glass and Tolvanen, and Carrier paired with Josi, McDonagh with Ekholm, and Fabbro with Lauzon.
