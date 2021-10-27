Like dominoes, NHL sellout streaks are falling one by one.
The Nashville Predators were the latest victims as the team announced its streak ended after 192 consecutive sellouts during Tuesday’s 3-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at Bridgestone Arena.
The streak dated back to the 2015-16 season and included playoff games. Teams didn’t track attendance during the 2020 season as COVID-19 protocols restricted crowd numbers and attendance varied from team to team.
Announced attendance for Tuesday's game was 16,325; Bridgestone Arena's capacity for hockey games is 17,159.
The Predators have regularly calculated sellouts according to tickets sold and not the actual number of occupied seats during games.
Despite the number of empty seats that have become more noticeable this season, the Predators still maintained they sold every seat for their first four home games of 2021 against Seattle, Carolina, Los Angeles and the New York Rangers.
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who had the NHL’s longest sellout streak of 633 games, announced 11 days ago that there’s had ended. The Chicago Blackhawks also announced the end of theirs as well on Sunday after 535 games.
According to The Athletic, the NHL’s average attendance has dropped from 17,423 fans per game pre-COVID to 16,256 this season. Contributing factors for the dip in attendance reportedly include individual team COVID-19 vaccination policies and abnormally high league-wide ticket prices.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.