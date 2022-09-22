As the Nashville Predators begin the first on-ice sessions of training camp Thursday at Centennial Sportsplex, there are still plenty of questions that need answered in terms of what the team’s final roster actually looks like.
By all accounts, the Predators upgraded their top six, their defensive core and their backup goaltending with the offseason additions of Nino Niederreiter, Ryan McDonagh and Kevin Lankinen, respectively, but how the pieces of the new puzzle fit together has yet to be determined.
Let’s take a closer look at the top position battles to watch during Predators’ training camp:
Defensive pairings
In the mix: Roman Josi, Ryan McDonagh, Mattias Ekholm, Alex Carrier, Dante Fabbro, Jeremy Lauzon, Mark Borowiecki
The million-dollar question is where does McDonagh play? Solid cases could be made for slotting him next to Josi or Ekholm on one of the top two pairings, or the Predators could have McDonagh anchor the third pairing and play each of Carrier, Fabbro and Lauzon with All-Star caliber defensemen.
Second line
In the mix: Philip Tomasino, Eeli Tolvanen, Tanner Jeannot
It’s presumed two of the three spots on the second line will be occupied by Niederreiter and Ryan Johansen, but which player best rounds out the group?
Despite being relegated to the fourth line for most of last season, Tomasino finished with 11 goals and 32 points, ranking seventh on the team in scoring as a rookie. If he can put up those numbers playing with the likes of Michael McCarron and Nick Cousins, imagine what he could do with a pair of playmakers like Johansen and Niederreiter. Tomasino can also be a weapon on the power play. He finished tied for the fifth-most power play goals (3) and eighth-most power play points (9) among all rookies in 2021.
Depending on who you ask, Tolvanen’s 2021 season was a mixed bag. There’s the camp that points to his 11 goals and 23 points in 75 games as considerably underwhelming for a player with his shot, then there’s the camp that points to his 176 hits (27th-most among forwards), 45 blocked shots and 15 takeaways as proof that 2021 helped develop him into a more rounded two-way forward. Tolvanen has shown in the past that he elevates his game when he plays with higher caliber players, so an audition on the second line could be just what he needs to tap into his natural scoring ability.
Although Jeannot fits incredibly well on the third line with Yakov Trenin and Coltson Sissons, it would be a shame if that alone kept him from reaching his full potential as a top-six forward. Jeannot led all rookies last season with 24 goals and 318 hits, and his 19.2 shooting percentage ranked second among all first-year players who played in 55 or more games. He and Sissons are Nashville’s two best two-way forwards, but Jeannot possesses consistent 20-goal upside. He could thrive burying one-timers from Johansen.
Fourth line
In the mix: Zach Sanford, Michael McCarron, Tommy Novak, Kiefer Sherwood, Cody Glass, Eeli Tolvanen, Egor Afanasyev, Juuso Parssinen, Markus Nurmi, John Leonard
The Predators’ fourth line very well could be a random hodge-podge of borderline AHL players. But at least John Hynes has options. It’s assumed Cody Glass will factor in somewhere, likely as a center, and whichever of Tomasino/Tolvanen doesn’t stick on the second line will land here as well.
McCarron, who had seven goals and 14 points in 51 games last year, and Zach Sanford, who tallied nine goals 21 points in 80 games between Ottawa and Winnipeg last year, are the logical frontrunners.
But Novak, who had a goal and seven points in 27 games in 2021, and Sherwood, who totaled 35 goals and 75 points for AHL Colorado, shouldn’t be counted out either. If Nashville decides to roll the dice on someone from its prospect pool, Afanasyev, who tallied four goals over the weekend in the Predators’ rookie showcase, could also make sense. A potential dark horse to keep an eye on is Nurmi.
Backup goaltender
In the mix: Kevin Lankinen, Connor Ingram
Following an impressive showing against the Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche, Ingram appeared to have played himself onto Nashville’s NHL roster heading into 2022. But then the Predators signed Lankinen during free agency, and things became a little more cloudy.
While Lankinen’s career numbers may not be overly impressive (he backstopped a bad Chicago Blackhawks team the last two seasons), they don’t paint the full picture of what he brings to the table either.
He’s just two years removed from his rookie season in which he ranked second in wins (17), third in even-strength save percentage (.922), fifth in save percentage (.909), sixth in short-handed save percentage and seventh in goals-against average (3.01).
Conversely, Ingram led the AHL in starts (54), minutes played (3,195:15), saves (1,541), shots faced (1,685) and shutouts (five) last year, while ranking second in wins (30), 12th in save percentage (.917) and 17th in goals-against average (2.70).
Regardless of whomever claims the No. 2 spot behind Juuse Saros, the Predators are in a much better position in net than they were this time last year.
