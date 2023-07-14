The name Aiden Fink is pretty memorable all by itself, but it became even more noteworthy near the end of last month’s NHL Draft in Nashville.
That’s when David Poile leaned into a microphone, paused for just a second and announced Fink would be the final draft pick of his 41-year career as an NHL general manager.
It was the 377th draft pick made by Poile over his tenure as the winningest GM in league history. He made 161 during 15 years in Washington, 216 over 26 seasons in Nashville.
Poile stepped down from his role following the draft, transitioning to an adviser with the franchise and making room for current general manager Barry Trotz.
Hundreds of miles away, Fink, an 18-year-old forward, was just stepping out of a classroom when he was immediately made aware of the gravitas of his selection.
“I got the call from [Predators assistant general manager and director of player development Scott Nichol], and then my dad texted me,” Fink said during the team’s development camp. “He said it was David Poile’s last pick, so it was pretty special. So I’m very honored to be his last pick ever.”
He acknowledged, of course, that it might also bring a little bit of scrutiny, more than what normally might be associated with a player selected in the seventh round, 218th overall.
“Yeah, definitely, David taking me with the last pick is pretty special, so of course I want to be something special for him,” Fink said. “He’s done [41] years of great things in this league and I’m looking to do some great stuff in this league, too.”
A Calgary, Alberta, native, Fink did some great things last season for Brooks of the Alberta Junior Hockey League, compiling 97 points (41 goals, 56 assists) in 54 regular-season games and adding 13 points (eight goals, five assists) in 13 playoff contests.
“He’s an offensive player who is competitive and hard on pucks,” Predators North American amateur scout Brett Carson said. “He’s a puck hound and likes to shoot and score. It’s a good swing for us late on a guy who hopefully will produce.”
Added Nichol: “He’s a little bit of a burner. He’s got great energy, hunts pucks.”
Fink’s best assets now are his speed, skill, hockey smarts and tenacity.
At 5-9 and just 153 pounds, Fisk will have to prove he can handle the physicality of college hockey, as he’s headed to Penn State this year.
“Yeah, I’m a smaller guy, so strength is going to be a big part of this summer that I’m going into Penn State,” Fink said. “It’s going to be a big jump for me, going to play college hockey and in the Big 10. So I’m excited. I’m going to work as hard as I can. It’s going to be a fun summer.”
He believes he can also become more of a sniper.
“Something I need to work on is my shot accuracy,” Fink said. “Sometimes I’m looking at one spot and I just miss it. But that’s all going to come. I’m going to work on it as hard as I can and hopefully I can get better at it.”
The hope for Fink is that, years down the road, he might just compete for a Predators spot, which might lead to meeting Poile, the man who made him a historic draft pick.
“He seems like a great guy,” Fink said. “Can’t wait to meet him. It will be pretty special for me in my life.”