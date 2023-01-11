David Poile has made his share of questionable moves as general manager of the Nashville Predators, and exposing former first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen to waivers in early December certainly qualifies as one of his most polarizing decisions.
One month to the day that Tolvanen played his last game with Nashville, Poile spoke with 102.5 The Game about why he chose to move on from his former top prospect, doing something he rarely does: admitting (possible) fault.
“Did we give him enough opportunities? Should we have played him higher? I think time will tell,” Poile said Tuesday on “Robby & Rexrode.” “…This could be a mistake on our part. That’s on me if he turns out to be really successful. But we thought we tried him in a lot of different areas and different places. We were hoping we would get him through on waivers so we could play him in Milwaukee a little bit then bring him back, but we had to make some decisions. We were not going anywhere.”
While there’s no question Poile certainly believes what he’s saying, his statement has a few holes.
It’s hard to argue Tolvanen was given a wealth of opportunity when you consider his average ice time dipped from 14:48 in 2020 to 13:25 last season to 12:49 this year. And he was a healthy scratch 10 times between Nov. 19 and Dec. 11 — the day he was put on waivers.
His power play time also plummeted from 2:20 per game in 2020 (when he scored six goals and 12 points while playing on the first PP unit) to 1:48 per game last season. He was averaging 2:02 PP minutes per game this season on the second unit before going to Seattle.
Tried in a lot of different places? Hardly. Unless you count the number of times he played in the bottom six with ever-changing linemates.
Tolvanen was relegated to a mostly bottom-six role despite the tangible proof that he played his best hockey with other top-six players like Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg, and Mikael Granlund.
He was continuously and inexplicably bumped out of the lineup for less offensively-gifted players including Mark Jankowski, Cole Smith, Zach Sanford, Kiefer Sherwood, and Michael McCarron.
“Where our team was going this year, it just didn’t seem like he had a roster spot,” Poile said. “I really believe if he’s going to be successful, he needs to play on the power play, which he’s getting that opportunity in Seattle. For us he was just getting the second power play and some shorter periods of time to exhibit his offensive capabilities.”
Though it’s only been six games, Tolvanen has three goals and five points, including two power play goals and two game-winning goals for the Kraken. He’s averaging 12:31 of ice time — a full minute and a half higher than the 11:05 he was playing for the Predators during his final few weeks with the team — and Seattle has won every game he’s played in.
Yes, it’s a small sample size, but watching how the coaching staff is using him in Seattle, it’s tough to not draw the conclusion that it was the Predators who failed Tolvanen and not the other way around.
