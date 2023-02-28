Nashville Predators general manager David Poile accomplished many things over his 44-year career as an NHL executive, but winning a Stanley Cup was not one of them.
With more wins than anyone else in NHL history (1,519), Poile is the only GM to ever win 500 games with two different franchises. In fact, if you peruse the NHL archives of most all-time wins by a GM with a single franchise, you’ll see Poile’s name show up twice in the top 20 — first at No. 17 with the Washington Capitals (594) then again at No. 3 with the Predators (926).
But after 1,870 games to date with the Predators, the closest Poile come to hoisting a Stanley Cup was the team’s Cinderella run to the Cup Final in 2017. And had the Predators had a fully healthy Ryan Johansen and Kevin Fiala, that team very well could have won it all.
As he reflected back on his Hall of Fame career after announcing former Predators head coach Barry Trotz as his successor effective July 1, Poile said he had no regrets during his career, which spanned nearly four decades.
“I know you probably want me to say I’m so disappointed [but] I’m very satisfied with everything that’s happened in my career,” Poile said on Monday. “Absolutely, I wish I had won a Cup. But I don’t think that defines me. I don’t want it to define me. I’m so happy with so many of the things we were able to accomplish.”
The accomplishments? There were many.
Under Poile’s guidance, the Predators appeared in one Stanley Cup Final, won a Western Conference title and two Central Division titles while making 15 playoff appearances in 23 seasons, which included seven 100-point seasons and a Presidents’ Trophy.
Poile drafted six players who went on to become All-Stars and traded for franchise goals leader Filip Forsberg. He was instrumental in Nashville hosting the 2003 and 2023 NHL Draft, the 2016 NHL All-Star Game, the 2022 NHL Stadium Series and the Predators playing in the 2020 Winter Classic and 2022 NHL Global Series.
So, no, as he looks back on his career, Poile won’t remember it for what he didn’t accomplish. Instead, he’ll remember it for everything he did.
“I don’t even remember saying [we were going to win] a Stanley Cup [when I was hired as the GM in 1997],” Poile said. “I just talked about success [as] becoming a hockey city, sellout crowds and being part of the community.”
