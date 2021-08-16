For the first time since 2019, the Nashville Predators will get an extended look at their top prospects during the team’s development camp, which begins on Monday.
The four-day event will end with a four-on-four Future Stars game at Ford Ice Center Bellevue.
For many players, it will be their first time working with the Predators coaching staff, which will include Predators Director of Player Development/Milwaukee Admirals GM Scott Nichol, strength and conditioning coach David Good and Milwaukee Admirals head coach Karl Taylor, among others.
Players will participate in on-ice drills, skills assessments, team practices and individual and group workouts. They will also be given instruction on training techniques like sport-specific power and strength enhancement, flexibility and off-ice conditioning tips.
While most of the Predators top prospects will be at development camp, listed below are five of the more intriguing players to watch:
Philip Tomasino, C
It seems like a near eventuality that Tomasino will be in the Predators’ NHL lineup this season. General Manager David Poile has stopped just short of saying as much.
Now 20, Tomasino may just be ready for the NHL. He has proved himself each of the last two years in both the junior leagues and the AHL. Tomasino scored 22 goals and 57 points in 36 games with the Niagara IceDogs in 2019 before a mid-season trade that sent him to the Oshawa Generals, where he scored another 18 goals and 43 points in 26 games.
Then last season, Tomasino was the Chicago Wolves leading scorer with 32 points in 29 games. He also led the team in shots on goal (91) and plus/minus (+20) and ranked second in goals (13) and assists (19) while being named to the AHL All-Rookie team.
“We had [Tomasino] up here for a little bit of time but didn’t get an opportunity to play him,” Poile said after the season ended. “But he’s on my list. I think from our development guys, he deserves a real good chance to make our team next year.”
David Farrance, D
Farrance finds himself in a fascinating position. Five of the six spots on the Predators defense appear to be spoken for — Roman Josi, Mattias Ekholm, Alex Carrier, Dante Fabbro and Phillippe Myers. That sixth spot, though, is likely up for grabs.
Sure, Mark Borowiecki, Matt Benning, Ben Harpur and Matt Tennyson are all likely the logical choices to fill the final spot. But as we’ve seen for the last handful of year, the Predators have had trouble keeping a healthy, reliable third pairing.
Borowiecki’s status is a bit of a question mark given how his 2020 season went. Benning is the most likely to earn regular playing time, but his one-goal, four-point 2020 season left much to be desired. Harpur didn’t show much to inspire in his brief stint either. A strong development camp could lead to an extended look into training camp for Farrance, who could find himself on the third pairing at some point in 2021.
Egor Afanasyev, LW
Afanasyev impressed at his last development camp in 2019, stealing the show with swift, smooth goal-scoring ability and a penchant for driving the net. The 20-year-old Russian had quite the busy 2020 season, playing in the KHL, VHL, MHL and World Junior Championship.
In his first OHL season with the Windsor Spitfires in 2019, Afanasyev scored 31 goals and 67 points in 62 games. He could be one of the first players called up this year if Nashville struggles with injuries.
Luke Evangelista, LW
A second-round pick of Nashville’s last season, Evangelista didn’t play much last season (14 games in the AHL). But he’s due for a bounce-back year.
During his draft season, the 19-year-old tallied 23 goals — including six game winners — and 61 points in 62 games with the OHL's London Knights. He was also an integral part of the Knight’s OHL-best penalty kill unit that stopped nearly 84 percent of its chances. That performance shot him up draft boards to the point he was considered a borderline first-round pick.
The Predators haven’t gotten to see much of Evangelista since drafting him, so a strong development camp could go a long way toward making a good first impression on the Nashville coaches.
Zachary L’Heureux, C
The Predators clearly think very highly of L’Heureux after trading both of their second-round picks to get back into the first round and take him. A self-described Brad Marchand kind of player, L’Heureux fits the Predators’ new physical, hard-nosed style of play.
The 18-year-old signed a three-year, entry-level contract on July 28 and could be on the fast track to a roster spot in the next two years. L’Heureux has scored at least 19 goals and 39 points in each of his last two QMJHL seasons and could be compared to Tanner Jeannot but with a higher offensive upside.
“Zachary L'Heureux is a player we had rated very, very high that kept falling in the draft,” Poile said after the draft. “We paid a big price to get him. And I like the feeling ... of having two first-round picks and getting two guys that we had rated in the top 15 of our draft."
Full development camp schedule:
Monday, Aug. 16
- 9:30 a.m. team workout
- 3 p.m. goalie ice time
- 3:20 p.m. practice
- 5 p.m. nutrition and wellness seminal
Tuesday, Aug. 17
- 8:40 a.m. goalie ice time
- 9 a.m. skills practice
- 10:45 a.m. team workout
- 3 p.m. goalie ice time
- 3:30 p.m. practice
Wednesday, Aug. 18
- 8:40 a.m. goalie ice time
- 9 a.m. skills practice
- 10:45 a.m. team yoga
- 3 p.m. goalie ice time
- 3:30 p.m. practice
Thursday, Aug. 19
- 8:40 a.m. goalie ice time
- 9 a.m. skills practice
- 10:45 a.m. team workout
- 5 p.m. Future Stars game (at Ford Ice Center Bellevue)
Michael Gallagher
