The Nashville Predators were the most penalized team in the NHL a season ago.
And somehow, through the first five games of the 2022 season, they’re on pace to shatter last year’s mark and stack the most penalty minutes since the 2014-15 Pittsburgh Penguins.
Tuesday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings perfectly encapsulated Nashville’s issues with staying out of the box, as the team was penalized nine times, including six avoidable ones for slashing, tripping, hooking and cross-checking.
The Predators are now 1-5 in games in which they have to kill eight or more penalties.
“Six of the nine [penalties] were in the offensive or neutral zone [and were] undisciplined stick penalties,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “That’s not going to put you into position to be able to have success. … You can’t get any momentum when you do that. You’re putting their top guys on the ice.”
Added Tanner Jeannot: “I think it’s just something that we have to look at internally and have a mindset of maybe if we’re beat, have three hard strides then get back and stop reaching with our sticks and putting ourselves in bad positions. We’re going to be working on it … and it’s going to be something we’re going to fix.”
After leading the league with 4.71 penalties per game last season, Nashville hasn’t had fewer than four penalties in any game this year.
They’ve taken 27 total penalties, including 23 minors, through five games, and they’re averaging 5.31 penalties and 13:36 penalty minutes per game.
But these issues aren’t new to Hynes-coached teams, which have taken 300 or more penalties and have been among the top 10 most-penalized teams in the NHL in four of his six full seasons as an NHL head coach.
Penalty stats per season under John Hynes:
2021 (Nashville) — 1,035 PIM (1st), 391 penalties taken (1st), 312 minors (1st)
2020 (Nashville) — 514 PIM (7th), 208 penalties taken (9th), 183 minors (9th)
2018 (New Jersey) — 745 PIM (8th), 317 penalties taken (6th), 282 minors (5th)
2017 (New Jersey) — 694 PIM (17th), 304 penalties taken (17th), 272 minors (14th)
2016 (New Jersey) — 817 PIM (9th), 332 penalties taken (10th), 287 minors (12th)
2015 (New Jersey) — 814 PIM (12th), 331 penalties taken (14th), 289 minors (15th)
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_