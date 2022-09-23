When Pekka Rinne announced his retirement from the NHL in July of last year, it felt like it would be just a matter of time before the Nashville Predators offered him a job with the organization.
On Thursday, that feeling became a reality when the Predators announced that Rinne was returning to the team as a 'special alumni adviser,' where he will work with goalie prospects in Nashville, Mialwaukee and overseas while studying under goaltending coach Ben Vanderklok and goaltending development coach Dave Rook.
Rinne, who’s the only player in franchise history to have his number retired, will also remain an ambassador and representative for the Nashville Predators Foundation.
"Since his retirement from playing, we've reminisced fondly about all the memories Pekka provided not only everyone in our organization but Predators fans worldwide, so we couldn't be more excited to welcome him back in this capacity," Predators GM David Poile said in a release.
"In addition to being such an impactful person in our community, we have no doubt that he will be a valuable resource for all the goaltenders in our system. Having his experience and presence will deeply benefit our entire organization both on and off the ice."
Rinne recently served as the goaltending coach for the Finnish U20 National team, which won a silver medal during the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. He worked with some of Finland’s top U20 goalies including Juuso Helomaa, Jani Lampinen and Vancouver Canucks prospect Aku Koskenvuo.
During his 15-year career with the Predators, Rinne became the franchise’s all-time leader in games played (683), wins (369), goals-against average (2.43), shutouts (60), saves (17,627) and total ice time (39,413:29), and he was a four-time All-Star.
Rinne’s 369 wins are the most for a Finnish-born goaltender and he ranks 19th all-time in NHL history in wins. His 2.43 goals-against average also ranks fifth among goalies with 350 or more wins.
Rinne became the first Predators player to win an individual NHL performance award with his Vezina Trophy win in 2017 as the NHL’s top goaltender — an award for which he was a four-time finalist.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In