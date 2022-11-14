With a bevy of offensively-skilled players in their pipeline like Luke Evangelista, Egor Afanasyev, and Joakim Kemell, it’s easy to understand why one might overlook Nashville Predators prospect Juuso Parssinen.
But it’s doubtful that will remain the case following Saturday’s 2-1 win over the New York Rangers at Bridgestone Arena.
Making his NHL debut, Parssinen slotted in on the top line with Filip Forsberg and Mikael Granlund, seeing 17:49 of ice time — a team-high among forwards — while tallying his first NHL goal.
Parssinen also became just the fifth player in Predators history to score a goal in his NHL debut, joining Miika Salomaki (2015), Kevin Henderson (2013), Craig Smith (2011), and Mikko Lehtonen (2006).
“[It’s an] unreal feeling, of course, it’s a dream come true,” Parssinen said of scoring in his NHL debut. “I didn’t expect to score on my first shot, but I’ll take that every day. But the most important thing is we got the win.”
Added head coach John Hynes: “He’s been a very consistent player. He came and played his game tonight. He’s got great speed and pace to his game, good size, he’s got good strength in the body to be able to play at this level. It was nice he scored early and you see his power and speed. But there’s so many little things in his game that looked good.”
A preseason standout, Parssinen looked the part of an NHLer every step of way from development camp to training camp, shining in both the rookie showcase and a handful of preseason games.
“It didn’t really surprise me (to see him score in his debut); he made a really big impact in training camp,” goalie Juuse Saros said. “It’s been fun to see him grow as a player.”
Playing with a solid combination of smooth skating ability, plus size, speed, and tenacity, the 21-year-old Parssinen seems to perfectly embody the type of identity the Predators enjoy playing with.
And he appears to have earned the trust of Hynes rather quickly.
That much was evident by the 4:02 of power play time he saw on the team’s new-look first unit, pairing with Forsberg, Granlund, Roman Josi, and Colton Sissons. It was also apparent when Parssinen was still on the ice for the final minute of a one-goal game and New York using an extra attacker.
“He was impressive in a lot of different areas and when basically the goalie was going to be pulled, and we had the icing, and [he had] a key faceoff in that,” Hynes said. “It was nice to see, that’s the style of player that he is and it was nice to see him come in and impact the game the way that he did.”
A near point-per-game player with the Milwaukee Admirals (two goals, nine points in 10 games), Parssinen possess the kind of two-way skillset that could make it difficult for Nashville to send him back to the AHL.
His presence on the top line paid immediate dividends, and his addition to the lineup just may allow the Predators to ice the kind of balanced top-six that keeps them competitive.
