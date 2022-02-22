It’s been well documented that Nashville knows how to throw a party, and the NHL is seemingly taking full advantage of the city’s drawing power.
Ahead of Saturday’s Stadium Series game between the Nashville Predators and Tampa Bay Lightning at 6:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium, the league will be hosting a fan festival on the stadium grounds that offer fans plenty of opportunities to soak up the Predators first-ever experience hosting an outdoor game.
The Fan Fest will be held from 1-6 p.m. at Nissan Stadium and includes the following events:
Truly Hard Seltzer is giving fans 21+ the opportunity to win the “best seats in the house” at the NHL Stadium Series game. Fans will also take a photo with an NHL alumnus alongside the Truly Margarita Zamboni, sample new product for fans 21+ and try their luck with “Truly Hard Trivia.” Additionally, fans can test their hockey skills by participating in Accuracy Challenge, Target Practice and Hardest Shot games
Fans can visit the Navy Federal Credit Union Hockey Puck Shot Challenge to test their range and accuracy to receive hockey-themed prizes. Also, they’ll have a photo station where fans can take a picture of their oversized NHL Stadium Series-branded jersey
Caesars Sportsbook is hosting NHL PreGame activities with giveaway promotions and a meet and greet with an NHL legend
DraftKings Sportsbook will host the Missin’ Curfew crew, former NHL players and off-ice legends Shane O’Brien and Scottie Upshall as they podcast live from the NHL PreGame from 2:30-4:30 p.m. They’ll tell stories of missing curfew and break down hockey’s biggest stories
Dunkin’s Fan Zone will have a pop-up that offers air and bubble hockey games, live music, and a photo opportunity with a custom donut wall complete with free samples of hot coffee, Irish Creme Swirl Iced Coffee, and Munchkins donut holes
The FanDuel Lounge will have the opportunity for fans to test their accuracy skills by shooting pucks at targets for a chance to win prizes. Finalists will get an opportunity to compete against NHL alumni to win a grand prize
Fans can show off their hockey skills at the Precision Passing Challenge or try their luck at the Honda Puck Drop for a chance to win prizes
The Nashville Predators will off the “Smashville experience,” where fans can get on stage at a karaoke bar, walk the gold carpet, and take a 360-degree photo. Several members of the Predators team will be on hand to take part in a special rendition of Smash car
Fans can take a photo with the most iconic trophy in professional sports, the Stanley Cup
Upper Deck will be offering personalized NHL Stadium Series cards and they’ll also be giving fans an opportunity to win fun prizes by playing games such as Pack Wars, Box Hockey, and more.
