The National Hockey League unveiled its revised league schedule on Wednesday, complete with new dates and start times for the 98 games that were postponed in November through the Christmas break due to COVID-related issues.
Ninety-five of the 98 games are scheduled for the 16-day window Feb. 7-22 that was originally blocked off for the Olympic break.
"We are profoundly grateful to our fans for their support and understanding during a challenging time and to our Clubs, the NHL Players’ Association and the Players for their cooperation in a rescheduling of unprecedented logistical complexity,” NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said in a release.
The Nashville Predators have new dates for seven of their postponed games, and they had one game moved from April to February.
The full list of Nashville’s rescheduled games is below:
- Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Dallas, 7 p.m. CST at American Airlines Center (makeup from Dec. 27)
- Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. Winnipeg, 6 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena (makeup from Dec. 21)
- Tuesday, Feb. 15 vs. Washington, 7 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena (moved from April 2)
- Friday, Feb. 18 at Carolina, 6 p.m. CST at PNC Arena (makeup from Dec. 19)
- Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Florida, 6 p.m. CST at FLA Live Arena (makeup from Dec. 23)
- Thursday, April 7 at Ottawa, 6 p.m. CST at Canadian Tire Centre (makeup from Nov. 18)
- Tuesday, April 19 vs. Calgary, 7 p.m. CST at Bridgestone Arena (makeup from Dec. 14)
