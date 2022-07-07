With seven selections in the 2022 NHL Draft, Nashville Predators general manager David Poile is well-positioned to work the draft to his advantage.
After restocking the prospect cupboard in last year’s draft, Poile has no glaring hole in his farm system and the luxury of sitting back and taking the best player available.
With Filip Forsberg’s contract status still up in the air, an argument could be made for Nashville to take the best forward available. Sure, more than half of the Predators’ top 10 organizational prospects are forwards, but the franchise doesn’t have that homegrown, top-tier forward prospect that was drafted and developed within the organization.
Philip Tomasino, Egor Afanasyev, Luke Evangelista and Zachary L’Heureux are all nice pieces that could change that narrative. But should a player such as Danila Yurov — a KHL forward who’s expected to go in the first 10-15 picks but could slide due to concerns about Russian prospects not being allowed to leave the country — fall to the Predators at 17, he could be too good to pass up.
It could also be argued that since the Predators have not drafted a defenseman in the first two rounds since 2016, they’re due to take a blueliner. Though they are known for churning out NHL-caliber defensemen, the Predators don’t have a coveted defender in the system.
While David Farrance and Jeremy Davies are fine prospects in their own right, neither are as highly regarded as Shea Weber, Roman Josi or Seth Jones were. Poile is known to love his defensemen, and this could be the year he starts replenishing his blueline depth.
Listed below is a roundup of who draft experts project the Predators to take:
Corey Pronman, The Athletic: Owen Pickering, D, WHL
“My expectation throughout the draft process would be that Nashville would add a defenseman at 17. Whether it’s Pickering, Denton Mateychuk or Lian Bichsel, I believe they will try to help their depth at that position with this pick.”
Greg Wyshynski, ESPN: Pickering
“Pickering is now listed at 6-5 and had 33 points in 62 games last season. GM David Poile hasn't drafted a defenseman in the first two rounds since he took Dante Fabbro and Samuel Girard back in 2016. He should really do it more often.”
Adam Kimelman, NHL.com: Pickering
“At 18 years old, the left-handed shot was the top defenseman on a Swift Current team that struggled this season, but scouts liked how he responded to the adversity. He's a strong skater who is solid in his end, handled his high ice time well in all situations, and showed some offensive ability with 33 points (nine goals, 24 assists) in 62 games.”
Sam Cosentino, Sportsnet: Ryan Chesley, D, USNTDP
“Defends well and moves pucks efficiently. While he’s known for his defensive play, there is an undercurrent of [offense] that has moved him up the board.”
Josh Wegman, The Score: Denton Mateychuk, D, WHL
“Right after trading for Ryan McDonagh to bolster the left side of their defense, the Predators draft his potential successor on the second pair. Mateychuk's superb footwork makes him a capable defender at 5-foot-11, and his WHL production (13 goals and 64 points) rivaled [Kevin] Korchinski's this season.”
Mike Morreale, NHL.com: Rutger McGroarty, RW, USA U-18 (NTDP)
“A versatile player with great leadership skills, McGroarty (6-1, 204) thinks the game at a high level, will shoot the puck and competes all over the ice. He led the NTDP with 35 goals this season and will play at the University of Michigan next season.”
Rob Howard, McKeen’s Hockey: Noah Östlund, C, SWE J20
“Östlund has been climbing draft boards rapidly, progressing consistently throughout the season. His outstanding performance at the U18 World Championship with 10 points in six games demonstrated some ability to rise to the occasion at big events. A very intelligent playmaker and offensive creator, there are not many players with as solid a skill set, combining elite vision with clever stickhandling, precise passing and a gift for finding opportunities. The home run potential at this stage of the draft is just too tempting to pass up.”
