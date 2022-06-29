If there’s one thing Nashville Predators General Manager David Poile said during his end-of-season media availability that may buy him a bit of slack with his sullen fanbase, it’s his willingness to spend to the salary cap this year.
The Predators have nine free agents — three restricted, six unrestricted — and roughly $21.56 million in cap space, per CapFriendly. And the organization appears to be in prime position to add an offensive piece or two even if Filip Forsberg is re-signed.
“We can and will [spend] to the cap when it’s appropriate and necessary,” Poile said. “Just being honest, it did not feel [2021] was the time or year to get there. …It feels like this would be a year to — regardless, we’ll be spending to the cap. But I don’t want to spend for the sake of doing it. I want to get the right players.”
If Monday’s report from the Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli holds true, and Forsberg is asking for a contract in the low $8 million-per-year range, Nashville could re-sign him and enter free agency with about $13 million at its disposal to plug a hole or two in the top six.
Currently, Matt Duchene, Mikael Granlund, Ryan Johansen and Forsberg (should he re-sign) are the only locks to play on Nashville’s top two lines next season — an admitted area of weakness, according to Poile.
All four were 60-point players in 2021-22 with Duchene (43 goals) and Forsberg (42 goals) combining for nearly one-third of the team’s total goal output.
“We had two 40-goal scorers, [Johansen] gets 26 goals … we got off to a pretty good start,” Poile continued. “But it was all Duchene and Forsberg and I said, ‘We have no secondary scoring.’ We couldn’t get that second line going all year long. We got scoring from [Yakov] Trenin and [Tanner] Jeannot, but then you sort of saw that fall off. There was virtually no secondary scoring at the end of the year, which we have to work on this offseason.”
Perhaps Nashville’s most effective scoring line was the Forsberg-Duchene-Granlund trio. Playing nearly 723 minutes across 65 games last year, the three accounted for 78 goals on 529 scoring chances and 44 high-danger goals for on 187 high-danger chances.
Not far behind was the Forsberg-Duchene-Johansen line, which accounted for 61 goals and 35 high-danger goals. The trio started in the offensive zone 83.6 percent of the time — the highest of any line combination the Predators used in 2021-22.
But as Poile alluded, the offensive production can’t fall solely on the shoulders of one or two players. So, where does the Predators’ weakness lie?
It begins and ends with Johansen’s linemates. He had a revolving door of wingers for much of the year, and his 26 goals and 63 points look all the more impressive considering he played with Luke Kunin in 79 of the team’s 82 games last year. The Predators would be wise to abandon the Kunin-top-six-forward experiment after Kunin totaled just 13 goals and 22 points last year.
Simply put: Johansen needs some help. Pairing him on the second line with Philip Tomasino, who had a solid 11-goal, 32-point rookie season, could be a nice start. Cody Glass and Eeli Tolvanen are also possibilities as well, but neither are true top-six forwards.
The best thing the Predators can do, aside from re-signing Forsberg, of course, would be to use their remaining cap space to find Johansen a playmaker.
A Forsberg extension likely takes the Predators out of the Johnny Gaudreau sweepstakes. But there are other strong free agent options right in Nashville’s division. Valeri Nichuskin and Andre Burakovsky are much more realistic options than Gaudreau — and much more cost-effective as well.
Nichuskin, 27, had a career year with the Colorado Avalanche, tallying 25 goals and 52 points along with nine goals and 15 points in 20 playoff games. His market value is projected to be somewhere between $4 million and $5 million per year.
Burakovsky, also 27, scored a career-high 22 goals and 61 points this season and added another three goals and eight points in 12 playoff games. His projected market value is somewhere closer to $6 million per year.
Other free agent forwards the Predators could consider include Nazem Kadri (28 goals, 87 points), Claude Giroux (21 goals, 65 points) and Ryan Strome (21 goals, 54 points).
With a solidly stocked prospect pool, the Predators could also turn to the trade market. Boston’s David Pastrnak (40 goals, 77 points) and Jake Debrusk (25 goals, 42 points), Vancouver’s Bo Horvat (31 goals, 52 points) and J.T. Miller (32 goals, 99 points), and Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi (30 goals, 62 points) are all reported to be available.
