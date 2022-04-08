It’s safe to say that Nashville Predators defenseman Roman Josi put a little distance between himself and Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar in the Norris Trophy race on Thursday.
Following his three-point night in the Predators’ 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators, Josi now holds the Predators’ franchise record for single-season points (87), breaking Paul Kariya's previous near-16-year record of 85.
Josi is now 12 points ahead of Makar, and there are still 12 games left to play.
“Throughout the season, you’re so caught up in the games … you don’t really have time to kind of settle down and reflect,” Josi said of the record. “I think at some point when the season is over, I’ll definitely appreciate this. … We play the best game in the world, and you’ve got to enjoy these moments. But obviously, you’re caught up in the season and that’s what you’re focused on.”
One of just three defensemen in the last 30 years with 12 or more three-point games in a single season, Josi is also the 13th defenseman in NHL history to record 85 or more points in a single season, and the first since Brian Leetch in 1995.
Josi is also the first defenseman with at least 19 goals and 60 assists in the same season since Ray Bourque in 1993-94. The Predators are also just the third active NHL franchise to have a defenseman as their single-season points leader.
Currently on a 102-point pace, Josi could be the first defenseman with a 100-point season since Leetch in 1991, and just the sixth defenseman overall to reach the milestone.
Just two blueliners have hit the 100-point plateau after 1990, and only two defensemen have hit the 80-point mark in the last two decades — Brent Burns (83 points, 2018-19) and Erik Karlsson (82 points, 2015-16).
“His numbers speak [for themselves],” Predators coach John Hynes said. “You’re around a highly talented guy, unbelievable character, the way that he plays the game, his continual improvement. He’s a special player, a special leader, and [it’s good] to see him have success the way that he is and the way that he goes about his business.”
Josi is tied for seventh in the NHL in scoring and he ranks second in assists (68). He also leads all defensemen in points, assists, even strength points (53), power play goals (nine), power play points (34) and shots (237).
But the 31-year-old captain is more than just a point-producing machine. He is one of the best transition players in the NHL, leading all defensemen in zone entries and zone exits. In addition, he is a top-three blueliner regarding puck possession.
And yet, despite all of the success and record-breaking he has enjoyed this year, Josi shows perhaps his sharpest skill is his ability to respectfully sidestep answering questions about his personal accomplishments.
“No matter how much success he’s had, he’s the same guy,” Hynes said. “He’s humble, he works hard, he’s a great teammate, he’s a coachable player, and I think that’s what makes him special. That’s why he’s the captain of the team.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
