The Nashville Predators have only ever had two players win individual performance awards in franchise history.
This year, Nashville could add to that number as captain Roman Josi was named a Norris Trophy finalist and All-Star goaltender Juuse Saros was named a Vezina Trophy finalist on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Josi nearly became the NHL's first 100-point defenseman since Brian Leetch in the 1991-92 season, falling just four points short. His 96 points, however, is the most of any blueliner in nearly three decades, and only six defensemen in NHL history have scored more single-season points than Josi — Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Phil Housley, Brian Leetch, Al MacInnis and Paul Coffey.
Josi set career highs this season in goals (23), assists (73) and points (96), broke Predators’ single-season records for points, assists and shots (281), and led the league with 26 multi-point games.
His 73 assists were the most by a defenseman since the 1993-94 season, and his 59 even-strength points were the most since the 1986-87 season.
Josi’s 2021-21 resume:
- 96 points (1stamong qualified defensemen)
- 23 goals (2nd)
- 73 assists (1st)
- 1.20 points per game (1st)
- 11 power play goals (1st)
- 37 power play points (2nd)
- 281 shots (1st)
- 25:33 average ice time (8th)
Saros joined Tomas Vokoun and Pekka Rinne as just the third goalie in franchise history to start 67 or more games in a single season. He backstopped 38 of Nashville’s 45 wins, leading the league with an 84.4 win percentage, and he had a save percentage of .900 or better in 45 of those 67 starts — best in the NHL.
The 26-year-old faced arguably the toughest workload of any goalie in 2021-22, starting the most games (67) and playing the most minutes of any goalie (3,931:23) while seeing the second-most shots (2,107) and making the second-most saves (1,934).
Saros, who had 27 more starts and played 1,748:13 more minutes than his previous career highs, is just the second Predators goalie to ever be named a Vezina finalist. Rinne, who was a four-time finalist, won the award in 2017-18.
Saros’ 2021-22 resume:
- 67 starts (1st among qualified goalies)
- 38 wins (2nd)
- 1,934 saves (2nd)
- .918 save percentage (7th)
- 2.64 goals-against average (8th)
- 45 starts with > .900 save percentage (1st)
- 3,931:23 total minutes played (1st)
- 4 shutouts (tied 5th)
Other Norris finalists include Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning (20 goals, 65 assists, 85 points) and Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche (28 goals, 58 assists, 86 points).
Other Vezina finalists include Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers (36-13-4, 2.07 goal-against average, .935 save percentage) and Jacob Markstrom of the Calgary Flames (37-15-9, 2.22 goals-against average, .922 save percentage). Shesterkin led the NHL in GAA and save percentage, while Markstrom paced the league with nine shutouts.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
