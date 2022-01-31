Righting the wrong of excluding him from the 2021 All-Star Game in the first place, the NHL added Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi to the Central Division roster on Sunday, replacing Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon.
It marks the fourth time Josi will play in the NHL All-Star Game, tying goaltender Pekka Rinne for the second-most selections in team history and just one back of franchise leader Shea Weber.
Josi joins teammate Juuse Saros, who will be making his first All-Star appearance.
“With the success of our team [and] if you look at his stats and impact on the team, he should certainly be at the All-Star Game,” Predators coach John Hynes said two weeks ago. “So, [I'm] very surprised he wasn’t voted on, but I know there’s an opportunity to get him voted in. And when you look at his caliber of play this year, he certainly should be there.”
Josi leads the Predators with 43 points, 20 power play points and 156 shots, and he’s tied for the third-most goals (13) on the team.
Among all defensemen, Josi ranks first in power play goals (seven) and shots, second in goals and power play points (20), third in points and points per game (1.00), and 10th in average ice time (25:03).
Having his best statistical season, the 31-year-old defenseman is on pace for 24 goals, 80 points and 290 shots. All would be career bests. Josi also recently broke David Legwand’s franchise record for career assists, and he’s on pace to tie Paul Kariya’s single-season record for assists (56).
