When Ryan Johansen and Nino Niederreiter were drafted No. 4 and 5 overall, respectively, in the 2010 NHL Draft, it marked the first time that the Portland Winterhawks had ever had a pair of teammates taken in the top five of the same NHL Draft.
Twelve years later, the duo has reunited on the Predators second line, and they appear to have rekindled the chemistry they had more than a decade ago and that led to matching 40-goal, point-per-game seasons during their final year in the junior leagues.
“It’s definitely been a good combo,” Preds coach John Hynes said. “Nino really fits the profile of a player we were looking for to possibly play with [Johansen]. And it’s nice to see him come in and get off to a good start. But I think the way we want to play, and him coming from Carolina and some of the habits that he has kind of fits right in. We believe that him being a winger with [Johansen] is a strong fit.”
Added Niederreiter: “I know he’s such a great passer and I like to shoot and get in the open spot, and he knows that. We played almost two years together every single day. So you know exactly what we do and what we can expect from one another. We both are hard-working guys, and I feel like that helps a lot to retrieve pucks and go to the net, and I think that’s what clicks so well.”
During their time with Portland, Niederreiter and Johansen helped guide the Winterhawks to a 94-44-2-4 record, a 50-win season, a WHL U.S. Division championship and a second-place finish in the WHL Championship in 2010-11.
As linemates, there were plenty of goals and points to go around.
Johansen tallied 65 goals and 161 points in 134 regular season games and added another 19 goals and 46 points in the playoffs. Niederreiter wasn’t too far behind, contributing 77 goals and 130 points in 120 regular season games, and adding 17 goals and 43 points in the playoffs.
Through the first two games of this season, the Johansen-Niederreiter partnership appears to be one that just works.
“Obviously, playing with Johansen, he’s a terrific centerman,” Niederreiter added. “[He’s] a great playmaker, and there’s so many great players in this room. It’s definitely fun to be a part of.”
The duo played 32:51 together in 4-1 and 3-2 wins over the San Jose Sharks over the weekend in the Global Series, generating 17 shots, 15 scoring chances, eight high-danger chances, two goals — both high-danger — with a 52.27 expected goals for percentage, which measures the statistical chance that a shot will become a goal.
For a team on which the top line was responsible for 37 percent of its total goals and 32 percent of its total points, having a reliable secondary scoring line could be what takes the Predators from fringe playoff team to legitimate contender.
