When Nashville Predators head coach John Hynes paired Cole Smith with Ryan Johansen and Nino Niederreiter a little over a week ago, he inadvertently struck gold.
The line has been a consistent driver of offense, and when they’re on the ice together, they have a Corsi for percentage of 70 (50 is average) and an expected goals for percentage of 77.8, while generating 20 shots for and out-gunning opposing teams in scoring chances for (18 to 6) and high-danger chances for (7 to 1), per Natural Stat Trick.
The trio had their best game in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime win over the New Jersey Devils, combining for two goals, four points and eight shots — including Johansen’s OT winner, the 33rd game-winning goal of his career — as Nashville blew a two-goal lead but rallied to win its second straight game in overtime.
"I really liked that line tonight,” Hynes said, per the team's official website. “And I think it's been multiple games now where they've been pretty dominant in the offensive zone. They've had good looks, they look like they have good chemistry. So, that's good to see that line coming together."
Added Johansen: “We could have easily walked out of here with no points and it was just a simple shot to the net and guys converging. It seemed like we had 10 guys in front of the net. Everyone was going there and it was so huge to get us into OT and then leaving here with two. Those were a couple big plays and it was a great result."
Johansen has picked up right where he left off last season. Against New Jersey, he scored 11 seconds into the first period and 33 seconds into overtime, tying the Predators record for fastest opening goal and setting a franchise record for fastest opening goal in a road game.
It was also Johansen’s fourth goal in the opening minute of a game since joining the Predators in 2015-16, second-most in team history.
Johansen also became the ninth player in NHL history to score in the opening minute of the first period and the opening minute of overtime in the same game.
"It was great to come out like that and kind of get a fortunate bounce there and whack it in,” Johansen said of his first period goal. “It was a good heads up play by [Smith] and [Niederreiter] being physical right off the start. We kind of caught their D a little flat-footed and [it was] great to get the first goal of the game."
