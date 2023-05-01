What does recent success mean for the future of the Preds?
AP-Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talks with Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game about the end of the 2022-23 season and the future of Nashville Predators hockey in this week's episode of It's All Your Fault.
This week's topics include:
- What was the turning point of the 2022-23 season?
- Should the Preds buy out Ryan Johansen?
- Is the success of the young guys just fool's gold?
- What should Nashville's summer shopping list look like?
- Is John Hynes the head coach next season?
