NPS_4694.jpg

Ryan Johansen

 David Russell/Nashville Post

What does recent success mean for the future of the Preds?

AP-Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talks with Robby Stanley of 102.5 The Game about the end of the 2022-23 season and the future of Nashville Predators hockey in this week's episode of It's All Your Fault.

This week's topics include:

  • What was the turning point of the 2022-23 season?
  • Should the Preds buy out Ryan Johansen?
  • Is the success of the young guys just fool's gold?
  • What should Nashville's summer shopping list look like?
  • Is John Hynes the head coach next season?

