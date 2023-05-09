In the latest episode of It's All Your Fault, AP-Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talks with NHL.com's Adam Kimelman about the NHL Draft Lottery that took place Monday night and with Milwaukee Admirals play-by-play man Aaron Sims on the dramatic Game 5 win over the Manitoba Moose.
This week's topics include:
- The Preds stay stuck in the middle of the NHL Draft order
- The Milwaukee Admirals advance to the next round of the Calder Cup Playoffs
- Does it make it more difficult to draft a generational talent outside of the Top 5?
- What makes Connor Bedard different from the rest of the 1st Overall Club?
