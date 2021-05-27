During last week's episode co-hosts Michael Gallagher, Geert De Lombaerde and Megan Seling wondered if the home-ice advantage — and the notoriously loud Bridgestone crowd — would give the Nashville Predators the spark they needed to defeat the Canes in Games 3 and 4. The answer was heard loud and clear: Yes, yes, 1,000 times yes.
Even back in Carolina for Game 5, the Preds challenged Carolina with newfound confidence and stamina, purposefully breaking up the pace of the game to make it difficult for the Canes to build momentum. Is this the best the team has played all season? Without a doubt. Can they keep it up for two more games?
Also discussed: Does Canes Coach Rod Brind'Amour have the refs wrapped around his finger? And will Thursday's late start time throw off the players' internal clocks and pre-game rituals?
You can listen to the episode right here. And you can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
