How many times will Nashville have to prove itself to hockey fans?
It’s the same story every time Nashville hosts a big NHL event, people act surprised that Music City can also be a hockey town. It happened when Nashville hosted the All-Star Game in 2016 and again when the team made it to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2017. And now, we see it happened again after Nashville hosted the 2022 NHL Stadium Series.
This week hosts Michael Gallagher, J.R. Lind and Megan Seling wonder how many
times will Nashville have to prove it’s a hockey town before people consider it a hockey town?
Also discussed: What’s contributing to Ryan Johansen’s great season? Is it his snack habits? And Roman Josi is on pace to set a new franchise record — are there any other defensemen in the league worthy of winning the Norris?
