On Tuesday Filip Forsberg scored four goals in one game, bringing his career point total to 400. He also shattered a franchise record, recording those 400 points in fewer games than any other Preds player. He did it in just 510 games! Before him, Martin Erat held the record, having reached 400 points in 614 games.
But as hosts Michael Gallagher, J.R. Lind and Megan Seling discuss in this week’s episode, Forsberg isn’t the only Preds player making history. On Tuesday Mikael Granlund also put his name in the record books as the only Preds player in franchise history to record two four-assist games. What’s behind Granlund’s success?
Also discussed: John Hynes deserves more credit and Eeli Tolvanen has only scored one goal so far this season, but that might not be a bad thing.
Plus: Did you know Dustin Byfuglien has a very cute dog named Walter?
You can stream or download this episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or anywhere else you get your podcasts.
You can also follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @mseling, @jrlind
