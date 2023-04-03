Tomasino.JPG

Phil Tomasino

Is there enough time for the Preds to get into the playoffs?

AP-Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talks Nashville Predators hockey in this week's episode of It's All Your Fault.

This week's topics include:

  • Preds are still five points back with seven games left
  • What does Nashville's remaining schedule look like?
  • What do the remaining schedules look like for Seattle, Winnipeg and Calgary?
  • Tommy Novak is carrying the mail
  • An emotional segment of Grows and Glows

