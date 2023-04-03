Is there enough time for the Preds to get into the playoffs?
AP-Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover talks Nashville Predators hockey in this week's episode of It's All Your Fault.
This week's topics include:
- Preds are still five points back with seven games left
- What does Nashville's remaining schedule look like?
- What do the remaining schedules look like for Seattle, Winnipeg and Calgary?
- Tommy Novak is carrying the mail
- An emotional segment of Grows and Glows
