In the latest episode of It's All Your Fault, AP-Radio’s Jeremy K. Gover gives you a perfect complement to The Gold Standard's NHL Draft coverage with a complete recap of all things Nashville Predators and their draft selections. While there were no big trades as Gover and the Post's John Glennon predicted in a previous episode, Nashville did stockpile some really great value in this year's annual event.
On this episode, you'll hear from the 2nd-7th round picks of the Predators who were in attendance and you'll hear from Preds assistant general manager and scouting director Jeff Kealty. Why did they take yet another Finnish goaltender? What do they like about his game? When is a good time in the draft to pick a player that might be overlooked by most teams?
Find the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or below: