This week co-hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling are joined by award-winning sports journalist Teresa Walker. Walker has been a sportswriter for the Associated Press for more than 30 years. She has won Tennesee’s Sportswriter of the Year four times and was inducted into the Tennesse Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame in 2020.
Having been covering the Preds since their beginning, Walker has tons of smart insight on what the team could do this season to make the most of their “competitive transition,” and she also has some great advice for aspiring sportswriters.
Follow Walker on Twitter at @TeresaMWalker. You can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
