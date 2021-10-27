This week WKRN’s award-winning sports reporter Kayla Anderson joins IAYF co-hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling to discuss the Preds season so far. Does Filip Forsberg have a future with the franchise? How could the team could better utilize their younger players? Is this strong performance from the team’s top players a sign of what’s to come or a flash in the pan?
Also discussed: Connor Ingram’s NHL debut and the funny story behind how Anderson won her Emmy.
Follow Kayla Anderson on Twitter at @KaylaAndersonTV. You can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.