This week sports broadcaster Caroline Fenton joins co-hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling to discuss the Nashville Predators’ fight for a wild card slot.
The team has been more physical this season — Tanner Jeannot leads the league in fighting majors and Mark Borowiecki isn’t far behind at number three on the list. But could all that “grit” backfire in the postseason?
Also discussed: Fenton shares how she got into sports broadcasting.
Plus: Is Juuse Saros being overworked? (Yes.)
Follow Caroline Fenton on Twitter: @carolinefenton1
