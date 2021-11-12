Alex Daughterty of A to Z Sports Nashville joins hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling to discuss one big question on many Preds’ fans minds: Has Filip Forsberg run his course in Nashville?
On the Nashville Post this week Gallagher points out, “After playing in every game during his first three full seasons with the Predators, Forsberg has had trouble staying healthy ever since. He has missed a combined 56 games over the last four seasons, and he's been shelved for at least 15 games or more in three of the last four years.”
Also discussed: Tanner Jeannot is surprising a lot of people, but what other rookies are worth another look?
Plus: Dante Fabbro’s hair! The power play’s success! And Daughtery has some good advice for anyone wanting to get their start in sports journalism.
Follow Daugherty on Twitter at @AlexDaugherty1. You can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.