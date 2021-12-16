With only a couple of weeks left in 2021, hosts Michael Gallagher and Megan Seling take the opportunity to check in one more time before taking a break for the holidays to discuss what they’re most surprised by this season so far.
Also: What’s on the Nashville Predators’ wish list this year? And should the Preds have made a move to pick up Anton Khudobin when he was on waivers earlier this week?
