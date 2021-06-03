With Nashville's season over, co-hosts Michael Gallagher, Geert De Lombaerde and Megan Seling reflect on what went wrong, what went right and what next season's team might look like. Next month, the Seattle Kraken get to choose one player from every NHL team in the expansion draft. Teams are allowed to protect a small number of players from being drafted, so who will the Preds save? Will they keep their defensive core together? Or will they focus on the forwards?
Also discussed: The Seattle Kraken are expected to announce their head coach by the end of the month. Seling has a few thoughts on who should get the job.
You can listen to the episode right here. And you can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
