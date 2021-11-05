The Nashville Predators are retiring Pekka Rinne’s jersey number! The power play is working! The top line is scoring! Tanner Jeannot is Tanner Jeannoting! There is a lot of big news to cover this week, and It’s All Your Fault hosts Michael Gallagher, J.R. Lind and Megan Seling dive right in to discuss all the ways in which things are going right for Smashville.
Also discussed: Could any players on the current roster eventually see their jersey number hanging in the rafters? And where does Ryan Johansen get all his smart snack hacks?
Plus: A look at how Preds broadcaster Terry Crisp has made Smashville such a warm and welcoming place for new hockey fans.
You can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
