It’s All Your Fault is back! Hosts Michael Gallagher, J.R. Lind and Megan Seling took a short break for the holidays and now there is a lot to catch up on. Like, Juuse Saros is an All-Star! But somehow Roman Josi is not?
Also discussed: Can the Predators afford to resign Filip Forsberg? Will John Hynes win the Jack Adams Award? And will Tanner Jeannot win the Calder?
Plus: Did you know Drew Barrymore has her own line of kitchen appliances?
You can subscribe to It's All Your Fault on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher or wherever your favorite podcasts are available. And if you like what you hear, please take a minute to leave us a good review and then tell a friend or two (or 10!) about us. You can also follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.