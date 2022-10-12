In just five months, Connor Ingram went from backstopping the Nashville Predators in the Stanley Cup playoffs against the eventual Cup champion Colorado Avalanche to being placed on waivers after playing just once in the preseason.
Ingram was claimed by Arizona on Monday where he’ll battle another former Predator, 26-year-old Karel Vejmelka, for the Coyotes’ starting goaltender job.
Though Vejmelka has more NHL experience — he started 49 of 52 games for Arizona last year — his 13-32-3 record and 3.68 goals-against average left much to be desired.
And while Ingram has just seven games of NHL experience counting the postseason, he did manage a .913 save percentage, including a .951 save percentage and 2.11 goals-against average in Games 1 and 2 of the playoffs, against Colorado.
“It’s a great opportunity for Connor,” Predators coach John Hynes said on Tuesday. “You have these tough decisions, but it’s nice to see him get picked up and have a chance to play somewhere and see if he can make himself stick (in the NHL).”
The Predators’ backup goalie spot was believed to be an open competition between Ingram and free agent acquisition Kevin Lankinen, although a quick glance at the preseason workload will show it wasn’t much of a competition.
Ingram saw action just once, stopping 10 of 12 shots (.833 save percentage) in a 4-3 overtime loss to Florida.
Meanwhile, Lankinen played in three of Nashville’s four exhibition outings, stopping 58 of the 61 shots he faced with a 1.2 goals-against average and .950 save percentage in three wins over the Florida Panthers, Tampa Bay Lightning, and SC Bern.
“We thought Kevin Lankinen came in and played well,” Hynes continued. “There were some things we liked about him as a player, just the style of goalie (he is) and we felt like as a young player a couple of years ago that he was excellent for Chicago in the bubble. So, we saw some potential there and he’s come in and played very well.”
Lankinen is Nashville’s clear No. 2 goalie behind Juuse Saros, and while his career numbers don’t look too appealing — a 25-29-11 record, 3.23 goals-against average, .901 save percentage — the 27-year-old Finn may not be as bad as the numbers might suggest.
He posted a shorthanded save percentage of .929 last season, a .941 save percentage in games he relieved another goalie, and he’s just one season removed from an impressive rookie year where he faced the third-most shots (1,204) and made the third-most saves (1,095) with the 14th-best save percentage (.909) in the NHL.
Lankinen has started 66 games over the last two years, and his presence should allow the Predators to bring Saros’ number of starts down from 67 to the 50-55 range.
