Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Well, we thought things got better. But really, they are exactly the same.
- Saros gets pulled — was it his fault?
- Changing lines in the game: cool
- Changing line to start every game: not cool
- What would a "shake up" actually look like?
- Fun stuff: Dream road trip!
- Pick four NHL cities, arenas you want to visit
- Send them to us: Who you got?
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below: