Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher joins 440 Sports' Braden Gall to discuss what the Nashville Predators roster could look like in 2026.

Topics discussed include:

  • Do we believe in championship windows?

  • How will we define this era of Preds hockey?

  • Who will be gone by 2026 (almost all of them)?

  • Who could be the head coach or general manager?

  • Who will be retained?

  • Who will develop into a starter?

  • What happens to Juuse Saros?

  • How do the Preds answer their three biggest questions?

