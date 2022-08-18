Nashville Post sports reporter Michael Gallagher joins 440 Sports' Braden Gall to discuss what the Nashville Predators roster could look like in 2026.
Topics discussed include:
Do we believe in championship windows?
How will we define this era of Preds hockey?
Who will be gone by 2026 (almost all of them)?
Who could be the head coach or general manager?
Who will be retained?
Who will develop into a starter?
What happens to Juuse Saros?
How do the Preds answer their three biggest questions?
