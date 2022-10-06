GS.jpg

Cody Glass

 Casey Gower/Nashville Post

Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week’s topics include:

  • Welcome, Jeremy K. Gover to the team!
  • Welcome back, Adam Vingan (sort of)
  • The season is here!
  • How would fans handle acquiring Patrick Kane?
  • Central Division odds, predictions
  • Who are the playoff teams?
  • Starting lineup final decisions
  • Bold predictions for the season
  • Trades, playoffs, expectations
