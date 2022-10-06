Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Welcome, Jeremy K. Gover to the team!
- Welcome back, Adam Vingan (sort of)
- The season is here!
- How would fans handle acquiring Patrick Kane?
- Central Division odds, predictions
- Who are the playoff teams?
- Starting lineup final decisions
- Bold predictions for the season
- Trades, playoffs, expectations
