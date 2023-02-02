Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher has the week off, so Adam Vingan of Sportlogiq joins 440 Sports’ Braden Gall to talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Preds are what their record says?
- Is goaltending sustainable?
- Normal regression from Forsberg, Josi
- Abnormal regression from three stars
- Development of Cody Glass and Dante Fabbro
- Adam's Tolvanen take
- Eastern Elites vs. Western Chaos
- Which teams in the Central have staying power?
- Which teams in the West will regress?
- Which teams can the Preds catch?
- Points pace to make the playoffs
- Final predictions for second half
The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End
You can subscribe to the 440 YouTube page and follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @BradenGall, @440Sports
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever else you get your podcasts or below: