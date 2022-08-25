Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- NHL Draft, Awards are coming back to Nashville
- Prospect Ranking Spicy Beef
- Which Preds have the most to prove?
- Which Preds are under the most pressure?
- Tolvanen, Fabbro fighting for their jobs?
- More pressure: Duchene or Johansen?
- Which high-priced star must repeat?
