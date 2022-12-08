GS.jpg

Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.

This week’s topics include:

  • Ryan McDonagh injury
  • Defense pairing solutions
  • Rest vs. rhythm
  • Juuse Saros usage rate
  • Worst place to get hit by a puck?
  • Titans' singular owner fires GM
  • Preds ownership impact on team
  • Single owner coming soon

