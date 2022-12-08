Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Ryan McDonagh injury
- Defense pairing solutions
- Rest vs. rhythm
- Juuse Saros usage rate
- Worst place to get hit by a puck?
- Titans' singular owner fires GM
- Preds ownership impact on team
- Single owner coming soon
