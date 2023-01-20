Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Whiplash from this team's inconsistency
- St. Louis series defines Preds
- Four teams for one spot in the West?
- David Poile is considering buying (WTF?)
- Atrocious power play continues to struggle
- What is Colton Sissons' legacy going to be?
- Do the Preds have the best goaltending in the NHL?
- Who are the most hated players in Preds history?
The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End
You can subscribe to the 440 YouTube page and follow our hosts on Twitter: @MGsports_, @BradenGall, @440Sports
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, wherever else you get your podcasts or below: