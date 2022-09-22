Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- What did we learn at the Rookie Showcase
- Will any of these guys make the roster?
- What is happening to Preds coverage in Nashville?
- Adam Vingan will be be back... sort of...
- PK Subban's impact on Nashville
- His work on and off the ice
- Why he's so polarizing?
- His private and public personas
- Bally Sports charging $19.99 a month?
- Hiring a female scout
- Behind the Glass documentary
- It's All Your Fault announcement
The Gold Standard is brought to you by Jasper's on West End and Weiss Liquors.
You can subscribe to the 440 YouTube page and follow our hosts on Twitter: Michael Gallagher, @MGsports_; Braden Gall, @BradenGall; 440 Sports, @440Sports
Listen to this week's episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or below:
