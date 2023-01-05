Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Which team is the real team?
- 27th in scoring OR 4.0 goals per game?
- Young centers rising to the occasion
- Moving the "rebuild" date back (again)
- Where and why has Tanner Jeannot disappeared?
- We set the record straight about Filip Forsberg
- Why is Fil-bruary a thing?
- In David Poile's mind, what is best possible scenario?
- What has to go right to hit "best case scenario"
