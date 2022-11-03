Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Things aren't any better
- Did we learn anything in win over St. Louis?
- How do we fix the philosophical approach?
- What line changes do we want to see?
- Speed, skill, upside and scoring
- Power, size and strength
- The case for and against a trade?
- When should hot seat talk begin for John Hynes?
