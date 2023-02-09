Post/Scene sports reporter Michael Gallagher and 440 Sports’ Braden Gall talk Nashville Predators hockey.
This week’s topics include:
- Super fugly loss to Vegas
- HOW the Preds lost is important
- 10 games left before the deadline
- Four biggest questions for the second half
- Can Juuse Saros sustain this pace?
- Two new contracts tell us what?
- Fans, media, team relationships
- Saros an All-Star ... did anyone see it?
- Preds claim a top 10 farm system
- Best offensive prospects in team history
